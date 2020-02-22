32 mins ago - World

In photos: Protests in Chile rage on, fourth months later

Orion Rummler

A barricade burns during a protest in Santiago, Chile on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors clashed with riot police in Santiago, Chile on Friday after four months of sustained protests against the government initially sparked by grievances over metro fare pricing and the national cost of living.

The big picture: Chile has the greatest level of income inequality among all countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Wall Street Journal reports. Chileans have cited education and health care costs as especially cumbersome.

Demonstrators protest in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators protest in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators protest in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Chilean riot policeman draws a weapon at protestors in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators burn a barricade in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Rescue volunteers carry a demonstrator on a stretcher in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
A protestor throws a tear gas canister back at riot police in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators light a fire in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
Protestors use lasers to distract or obstruct riot police and their equipment in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

