In photos: Protests in Chile rage on, fourth months later

Protestors clashed with riot police in Santiago, Chile on Friday after four months of sustained protests against the government initially sparked by grievances over metro fare pricing and the national cost of living.

The big picture: Chile has the greatest level of income inequality among all countries of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Wall Street Journal reports. Chileans have cited education and health care costs as especially cumbersome.

Demonstrators protest in Santiago on Feb. 21. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

