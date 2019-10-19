Stories

In photos: Violent weekend protests break out around the world

In this image, a bus is on fire in the street next to a tree
A bus burns down in Santiago, Chile on Oct. 18. Photo: Claudio Reyes/AFP via Getty Images

Protests blazed across the world this weekend, as outrage over Chile's economic situation boiled over, separatist Catalan activists again clashed with police, and tens of thousands amassed in day three of anti-government corruption protests in Lebanon.

Where it stands: Hundreds of civilians and law enforcement officers have been injured in all three countries, in unrelated protests that have dragged on for days.

What's happening:

In Lebanon, protestors — including children and the elderly — marched to the presidential palace on Friday and called for a revolution, per the Times. Lebanese currency is stumbling, the younger generation has had to flee the country to find work, and the government announced a tax this week on WhatsApp calls. Lebanon security forces say at least 112 officers have been injured by protesters since Thursday, per CNN, and eyewitnesses saw detained protestors with severe injuries, including lacerations.

In this image, a wall of protestors where the front line carry a large flag walk down an empty street towards police
Riot police face protestors in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 19. Photo: Marwan Naamani via Getty Images
In this image, a line of people waving flags stand behind barbed wire fencing
Protestors in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 19. Photo: Marwan Naamani via Getty Images
In this image, two soldiers holding a gun on top of an armored truck watch protestors from a distance. The truck is parked in front of a bank
Lebanese soldiers watch protestors in Beirut's financial district on Oct. 19. Photo: Patrick BazAFP via Getty Images
In this image, a man rides a scooter through a burned out street with broken windows behind him
A motorist at Riad al-Solh Square in Beirut on Oct. 19. Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

In Chile, the government declared a state of emergency on Saturday — for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in 1990 — after protestors destroyed more than 40 subway stations. At least 156 police and 11 civilians were injured, AFP reports. These protests follow grievances over metro fare pricing and Chile's cost of living, particularly education and health care costs, per the Guardian.

In this image, a line of protestors grab onto a metro grate
Student protestors at the Bellas Artes metro station on Oct. 18. Photo: Claudio Reyes/AFP via Getty Images)
In this image, a bus is on fire
A bus burns down on Oct. 19. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images
In this image, a group of soldiers carry a man with an exposed chest into the back of a van
The police arrest a protestor on Oct. 19. Photo: Pablo Vera/AFP via Getty Images
In this image, protestors throw wood and building materials on a fire in the street. Several protestors wear masks and bandanas
Protestors in Santiago on Oct. 19. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

In Barcelona, police said that over half a million protestors stormed the Catalan capital on Friday, per CNN. Protests have dragged on for five days after nine Catalan politicians were sentenced up to 13 years for their roles in an unauthorized 2017 independence movement. The cost of protest-related damages in Barcelona has surpassed €1.5 million ($1.7 million), per CNN. Clashes injured more than 200 people as of Wednesday, per AP.

In this image, a huge crowd of people sits in a square at night
Protesters stage a sit-in on Oct. 19 in Barcelona. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images
In this image, a police officer fires at people
An officer fires a rubber bullet in Barcelona on Oct. 18. Photo: Emily Molli/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In this image, a makeshift barricade is seen in the street right next to the camera as a line of police are seen in the distance.
Barcelona on Oct. 19. Photo: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
In this image, one person walks next to a line of fire in the street at night
Barcelona on Oct. 19. Photo: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Protests