What's happening:

In Lebanon, protestors — including children and the elderly — marched to the presidential palace on Friday and called for a revolution, per the Times. Lebanese currency is stumbling, the younger generation has had to flee the country to find work, and the government announced a tax this week on WhatsApp calls. Lebanon security forces say at least 112 officers have been injured by protesters since Thursday, per CNN, and eyewitnesses saw detained protestors with severe injuries, including lacerations.

Riot police face protestors in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 19. Photo: Marwan Naamani via Getty Images

Protestors in Beirut, Lebanon on Oct. 19. Photo: Marwan Naamani via Getty Images

Lebanese soldiers watch protestors in Beirut's financial district on Oct. 19. Photo: Patrick BazAFP via Getty Images

A motorist at Riad al-Solh Square in Beirut on Oct. 19. Photo: Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images

In Chile, the government declared a state of emergency on Saturday — for the first time since the country transitioned to democracy in 1990 — after protestors destroyed more than 40 subway stations. At least 156 police and 11 civilians were injured, AFP reports. These protests follow grievances over metro fare pricing and Chile's cost of living, particularly education and health care costs, per the Guardian.

Student protestors at the Bellas Artes metro station on Oct. 18. Photo: Claudio Reyes/AFP via Getty Images)

A bus burns down on Oct. 19. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The police arrest a protestor on Oct. 19. Photo: Pablo Vera/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors in Santiago on Oct. 19. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

In Barcelona, police said that over half a million protestors stormed the Catalan capital on Friday, per CNN. Protests have dragged on for five days after nine Catalan politicians were sentenced up to 13 years for their roles in an unauthorized 2017 independence movement. The cost of protest-related damages in Barcelona has surpassed €1.5 million ($1.7 million), per CNN. Clashes injured more than 200 people as of Wednesday, per AP.

Protesters stage a sit-in on Oct. 19 in Barcelona. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP via Getty Images

An officer fires a rubber bullet in Barcelona on Oct. 18. Photo: Emily Molli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona on Oct. 19. Photo: Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images