Leftist Gabriel Boric elected Chile's youngest-ever president

President-electt Gabriel Boric, of Convergencia Social, casts his vote at Escuela Patagonia during presidential elections runoff in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Sunday. Photo: Paul Plaza Amar/Getty Images

Leftist Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential runoff election, after far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded the race Sunday.

Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but it has become increasingly polarized since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, thrusting the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity, per Axios' Dave Lawler.

  • Former student leader Boric will at 35 become one of the world’s youngest heads of state and the youngest-ever president of Chile, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: With nearly 99% of polling stations reporting, Boric secured 56% of the votes, while former congressman Klast had 44%, AP notes.

The big picture: Boric champions levying more taxes on companies, reforming pensions, and increasing financing and tightening regulations to try to reduce the environmental effects of state-owned mining company, Codelco, Marina E. Franco writes for Axios Latino.

Go deeper

Ivana Saric
Updated 52 mins ago - Health

Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode

Harvard campus. Photo: Fan Lin/Xinhua via Getty

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is forcing colleges and universities to adjust their pandemic policies, with Harvard announcing Saturday that it will go remote for the first three weeks of January in an attempt to stymie the spread on campus.

Why it matters: Omicron is threatening to overturn the new normal as it drives COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode — Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths — U.S. could see 1 million COVID cases a day, warns retiring NIH director.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jennifer Koons
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House accuses Manchin of betraying “commitments” on BBB

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and then-Vice President Joe Biden interact before Manchin's ceremonial swearing-in on Nov. 15, 2010; also attending are Manchin's mother, Mary, and his wife, Gayle, holding a Bible. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

After months of back-and-forth negotiations and overtures from the White House, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) chose an appearance on "Fox News Sunday" to announce he was torpedoing President Biden's signature agenda.

The big picture: The unexpected announcement via the conservative Sunday morning show just days before Christmas sent fellow Democrats reeling. It infuriated progressives, who'd warned for months of the potential for such an outcome. And it stirred new speculation about the GOP courting a party switch.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow