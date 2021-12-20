Leftist Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential runoff election, after far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded the race Sunday.

Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but it has become increasingly polarized since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, thrusting the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity, per Axios' Dave Lawler.

Former student leader Boric will at 35 become one of the world’s youngest heads of state and the youngest-ever president of Chile, the New York Times reports.

By the numbers: With nearly 99% of polling stations reporting, Boric secured 56% of the votes, while former congressman Klast had 44%, AP notes.

The big picture: Boric champions levying more taxes on companies, reforming pensions, and increasing financing and tightening regulations to try to reduce the environmental effects of state-owned mining company, Codelco, Marina E. Franco writes for Axios Latino.