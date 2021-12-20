Sign up for our daily briefing
President-electt Gabriel Boric, of Convergencia Social, casts his vote at Escuela Patagonia during presidential elections runoff in Punta Arenas, Chile, on Sunday. Photo: Paul Plaza Amar/Getty Images
Leftist Gabriel Boric won Chile's presidential runoff election, after far-right rival José Antonio Kast conceded the race Sunday.
Why it matters: Chile has long been a byword for stability and prosperity in the region, but it has become increasingly polarized since anti-government protests erupted in 2019, thrusting the country into a fierce debate over economic inequality and national identity, per Axios' Dave Lawler.
- Former student leader Boric will at 35 become one of the world’s youngest heads of state and the youngest-ever president of Chile, the New York Times reports.
By the numbers: With nearly 99% of polling stations reporting, Boric secured 56% of the votes, while former congressman Klast had 44%, AP notes.
The big picture: Boric champions levying more taxes on companies, reforming pensions, and increasing financing and tightening regulations to try to reduce the environmental effects of state-owned mining company, Codelco, Marina E. Franco writes for Axios Latino.