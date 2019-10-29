The number of kids watching online videos daily doubled in 4 years

The number of American kids watching online videos every day has more than doubled, and they're glued to them for nearly an hour a day — twice as long as they were four years ago, the AP reports.
Why it matters: "It really is the air they breathe," said Michael Robb, senior director of research for the nonprofit Common Sense Media, which issued the report.
- The group tracks young people's tech habits and offers guidance for parents.
The survey of American youth included the responses of 1,677 young people, ages 8 to 18.
- It found that 56% of 8- to 12-year-olds and 69% of 13- to 18-year-olds watch online videos every day.
- In 2015, the last time the survey was conducted, those figures were 24% and 34%, respectively.
- The margin of error was +/- 3 points.
Overall screen time didn't change much in those four years:
- The average tween (8 to 12) spent 4 hours, 44 minutes with entertainment media on digital devices each day.
- For teens, it was 7 hours, 22 minutes.
- That didn't include time using devices for homework, reading books or listening to music.
What to watch: YouTube said that, in the coming months, it will share details on ways the company is rethinking its approach to kids and families.
Go deeper: New fears rise about kids online