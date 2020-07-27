55 mins ago - Health

Child COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida surge 23%

Children wearing face masks. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Coronavirus cases in children have greatly increased in Florida, with total infections up 34% and hospitalizations up 23% between July 16 and July 24, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The big picture: The increase from 23,170 confirmed COVID-19 cases in children to 31,150 in just eight days comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the Trump administration continue to aggressively push for schools to resume in-person classes in August.

By the numbers: 36% of the cases in children are patients between the ages of 14 and 17, according to Florida's data. That age group also accounts for the majority of children hospitalized (34%).

  • The state's positivity rate among children has also gone up, increasing from 13.4% to 14.4% between July 16 and July 24, per Florida's health department.
  • Researchers are still studying how quickly the coronavirus is transmitted among children as schools and child care centers begin to reopen.

Go deeper: Coronavirus deaths skew younger in the South

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Adults under 65 make up a higher share of coronavirus deaths in the South than in the Northeast.

Why it matters: Downplaying the risk of the virus to younger adults can be dangerous, especially amid the current surge of cases in Southern and Sunbelt states like Arizona and Texas.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India announced Monday 49,931 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours — its highest single-day spike. Over 1.4 million million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are more than 485,000 active cases in India, according to the government.

By the numbers: More than 648,600 people have died from the virus worldwide, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 16.2 million have tested positive for the virus worldwide and 9.3 million have recovered.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
8 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus deaths skew younger in the South

Data: Kaiser Family Foundation; Graphic: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Adults under 65 make up a higher share of coronavirus deaths in the South than in the Northeast, according to a new analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Why it matters: Downplaying the risk of the virus to younger adults can be dangerous, especially amid the current surge of cases in Southern and Sunbelt states like Arizona and Texas.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow