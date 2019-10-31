A snowstorm traveling from the west unloaded on Chicago Thursday, breaking a 96-year-old record of heavy snow, wind and cold temperatures, AccuWeather reports.

The big picture: The storm traveled northeast from eastern Iowa and southern Wisconsin to northern Michigan where the total forecast is an average between 3 to 6 inches. Some areas surrounding Chicago picked up 2 to 3 inches of snow earlier this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Go deeper: "Potentially historic" October snowstorm expected to strike north-central U.S.