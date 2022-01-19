The Chicago Public Media Board of Directors (CPM), which runs public radio station WBEZ, voted on Tuesday to acquire the Chicago Sun-Times.

Driving the news: The deal was a "no cash acquisition," according to the current Sun-Times investors.

Why it matters: The move could create one of the largest nonprofit news organizations in the nation and the acquisition mirrors a trend happening in other large local newspapers across the nation.

The news comes after a surprise announcement last fall that the organizations had signed a letter of intent for the Sun-Times to become a subsidiary of CPM.

It also comes after decades of financial trouble for the Sun-Times, which has struggled to survive under a series of owners in a declining newspaper market.

Between the lines: The paper's owners have reportedly been trying to find a way out of a costly investment that also preserves its viability.

"This acquisition is about preserving and strengthening local journalism in Chicago and ensuring that the Sun-Times is positioned for a strong future," current investors spokesperson Becky Carroll told Axios Wednesday. "Investors were focused on bringing the paper back from the brink and putting it in a healthy financial position. Their work is done and now it’s time for a new chapter."

“I am proud to have played a part in securing the future of the Chicago Sun Times and, by doing so, honoring the paper’s past," current investor Michael Sacks said.

Details: CPM says the two newsrooms will operate separately with "their own editors and editorial independence," but that they will share content across platforms.

The same CPM statement announced that each organization will conduct "a nationwide search" for executive editors to lead each newsroom.

The big picture: Metro newspapers are increasingly being spun out as nonprofits so that they can solicit philanthropic donations from their local communities.

The Baltimore Sun, The Capital Gazette in Annapolis and a few other smaller Maryland papers were sold to a Maryland-based nonprofit as a part of a hedge fund takeover of Tribune Publishing last year.

The Philadelphia Inquirer, alongside Philadelphia Daily News and Philly.com, was donated to a nonprofit by their billionaire owner HF “Gerry” Lenfest in 2016.

The Salt Lake Tribune announced plans to become a nonprofit in 2019 to provide long-term stability for the outlet in the digital age.

By the numbers: The number of local news outlets that have registered as nonprofits has roughly doubled in the past five years, according to the Institute for Nonprofit News.

Be smart: By pivoting to a nonprofit model, the Sun-Times could avoid the fate of its rival, the Chicago Tribune, which was taken over by a hedge fund in 2021 and has lost dozens of journalists to buyouts.

Remaining questions: How will the reading and listening experience change, if at all, for the distinct audiences of both entities?

And if they don't, how does that create efficiencies in the new arrangement?

What's next: CPM says it expects to close the transaction by Jan. 31.

Disclosure: Monica Eng worked at the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ for several years.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional comment from current investors.