A mass shooting at a funeral home on Chicago's South Side left at least 14 people wounded on Tuesday night, police said at a news briefing.

The big picture: The shooting happened one day after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats — including Chicago, where Homeland Security was reportedly drafting plans to send some 150 federal agents this week.

About 2,000 Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration officials have been on standby for deployment to cities, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted on Tuesday night, "Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."

What's happening: Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said shots were fired about 6:30 p.m. from a black vehicle toward attendees at the funeral home at 1018 W. 79th Street. "Attendees of the funeral exchanged gunfire with the black vehicle," he said.

Shots continued to be fired as the vehicle drove down the road before it crashed. The occupants fled, but police have a suspect in custody.

The victims were hospitalized, but police could not give any information on their conditions.

