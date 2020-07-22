12 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Mass shooting at Chicago funeral home leaves at least 14 injured

A mass shooting at a funeral home on Chicago's South Side left at least 14 people wounded on Tuesday night, police said at a news briefing.

The big picture: The shooting happened one day after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats — including Chicago, where Homeland Security was reportedly drafting plans to send some 150 federal agents this week.

  • About 2,000 Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Coast Guard and Transportation Security Administration officials have been on standby for deployment to cities, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted on Tuesday night, "Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."

What's happening: Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter said shots were fired about 6:30 p.m. from a black vehicle toward attendees at the funeral home at 1018 W. 79th Street. "Attendees of the funeral exchanged gunfire with the black vehicle," he said.

  • Shots continued to be fired as the vehicle drove down the road before it crashed. The occupants fled, but police have a suspect in custody.
  • The victims were hospitalized, but police could not give any information on their conditions.

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Protests swell in Portland, as Trump threatens to send federal agents to Democratic cities

Protesters in front of the Multnomah County Justice Center on July 20 in Portland, Oregon. Photo: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter protests swelled in Portland, Ore., on Monday night, CBS News reports, as demonstrations against police violence have continued in the city for more than 50 days.

The big picture: The ramp-up came hours after President Trump threatened to send federal law enforcement into other cities run by Democrats. Demonstrations against excessive use of police force sparked by the killing of George Floyd while in police custody have overall been peaceful in cities around the country.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 14,845,978— Total deaths: 615,364 — Total recoveries — 8,428,427Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 p.m. ET: 3,891,893 — Total deaths: 141,969 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Politics: Trump acknowledges virus will likely "get worse before it gets better"— White House, Senate Republicans far apart on coronavirus stimulus talks.
  4. Public health: U.S. reports over 1,000 daily coronavirus deaths for first time since May — CDC says coronavirus cases could be 6-24 times higher than reported in some regions.
  5. Sports: 59 NFL players have tested positive for coronavirus
Twitter launches crackdown on QAnon

Photo: Fabian Strauch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Twitter announced on Tuesday a sweeping crackdown against accounts pushing content related to far-right conspiracy theory movement QAnon.

Why it matters: The move comes as Twitter has been increasingly aggressive in taking action against those using its service to spread misinformation, Axios' Ina Fried writes. The company has prioritized aiming enforcement actions at material that could lead to real-world harm.

