34 mins ago - Health

CDC officials tracked large Chicago outbreak to family gatherings

Marisa Fernandez

An empty Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

A case study on contact tracing in Chicago showed how one person who showed up to a family funeral with mild symptoms of the coronavirus set off a chain reaction of infections to 16 more family members, including three deaths, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Why it matters: The events, which took place in February, detail powerful consequences of death and illness when family members did not social distance or avoid social gatherings. The broader Chicago community was also exposed due to these events.

By the numbers: 16 people between the ages of 5 and 86 had been infected — seven confirmed and nine probable — with three dead.

Contact tracing graph from the CDC.

The state of play: The transmissions were tracked between a funeral and birthday party that were held three days apart. The person, named "Patient A1.1," was the traveling carrier with mild respiratory symptoms.

  • The person shared a takeout meal with two family members at the funeral for three hours. Both dinner hosts and a third family member who was hugged ended up infected.
  • At a birthday party days later, the person hugged guests and shared food for three hours. Seven of the nine attendees later got sick.

A few of these people were hospitalized and subsequently infected more family who came to visit them and hugged without any personal protective equipment. Others attended church and infected another person.

The bottom line: These clusters ultimately exposed the greater Chicago community and probably contributed to more cases, the CDC hypothesizes.

Go deeper: Fauci says social distancing could reduce coronavirus death toll to 60,000

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh

Q&A: Minimizing your coronavirus risk

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer five questions on smokers' vulnerability, food safety, visiting older parents, hair cut needs, and rural vs. urban impact.

To the answersArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health
Erica Pandey

America's funeral homes buckle under the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Morgues, funeral homes and cemeteries in hot spots across America cannot keep up with the staggering death toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The U.S. has seen more than 10,000 deaths from the virus, and at least tens of thousands more lives are projected to be lost. The numbers are creating unprecedented bottlenecks in the funeral industry — and social distancing is changing the way the families say goodbye to their loved ones.

Go deeperArrowApr 7, 2020 - Health
Caitlin OwensBryan Walsh

What a coronavirus exit ramp looks like

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are looking for an exit ramp away from the extreme social distancing brought on by the coronavirus, but that will require steps we're not yet prepared for.

The big picture: Responsibly easing off of social distancing will only be possible as the number of new cases levels off, and will depend on extensive testing to avoid another surge in infections.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 27, 2020 - Health