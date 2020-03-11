Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Chelsea Manning recovering in hospital after suicide attempt in jail

Rebecca Falconer

Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning arrives at the Albert Bryan U.S federal courthouse in May 16 last year. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is recovering in a Virginia hospital after attempting to take her own life, her lawyers said in a statement Wednesday.

Details: Manning is still scheduled to appear on Friday for a previously calendared hearing, her lawyers said. "Judge Anthony Trenga will rule on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from her May 2019 refusal to give testimony before a grand jury investigating the publication of her 2010 disclosures," it added.

"In spite of those sanctions — which have so far included over a year of so-called 'coercive' incarceration and nearly half a million dollars in threatened fines — she remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse. ... Ms. Manning has previously indicated that she will not betray her principles, even at risk of grave harm to herself."
  • Manning was admitted to William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center in Alexandria, before being moved to a nearby hospital in Virginia, her lawyer told Axios via email. She's expected to be taken back to the Alexandria jail once she's recovered enough.

The big picture: Former Army intelligence analyst Manning previously served seven years in a military prison for leaking documents to WikiLeaks before then-President Obama commuted what was left of her 35-year sentence.

  • She spent two months in jail on a separate subpoena order before being released in May 2019 when the term of that grand jury lapsed.
  • Manning was jailed again in May last year on civil contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury subpoena. She said at the time she'd rather remain in jail "forever" than testify before a grand jury on Wikileaks.

What they're saying: Her lawyers noted in Wednesday's statement that Manning said to the judge in a 2019 court letter that she objected to the grand jury because it's "an effort to frighten journalists and publishers, who serve a crucial public good."

  • "Her actions today evidence the strength of her convictions, as well as the profound harm she continues to suffer as a result of her 'civil' confinement — a coercive practice that the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Nils Melzer, recently said violates international law," the statement said.
  • National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-8255.

Go deeper: Chelsea Manning jailed again for refusing to testify

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on Manning's case and context.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan

Appeals court rules House can access Mueller grand jury evidence

Robert Mueller. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit ruled 2-1 Tuesday to allow the House to access secret grand jury testimony from special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Why it matters: The decision gives the House a win in a separation-of-powers dispute with the Trump administration, and it's one of many feuds between the administration and Congress that have played out in the courts in recent months.

Go deeperArrowMar 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

Go deeperArrowUpdated Feb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business
Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler

Coronavirus-hit cruise ship cleared to dock in Oakland, California

The Princess Cruises' Grand Princess cruise ship sits off the coast of San Francisco on Saturday. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Grand Princess cruise ship, stranded off San Francisco's coast with 21 people aboard who've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has been cleared to dock in Oakland, California, on Monday, operator Princess Cruises said in a statement.

Details: Princess Cruises initially said in a statement early Sunday authorities had cleared it to arrive at the Port of Oakland later in the day "to begin disembarking guests who require acute medical treatment and hospitalization." But it later said after further review by state and federal authorities the docking day had changed, with a "time to be determined."

Go deeperArrowUpdated Mar 8, 2020 - Health