31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge orders Chelsea Manning to be released from jail

Orion Rummler

Manning speaks to the press in Alexandria, Virginia, on May 16, 2019. Photo: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. district judge on Thursday ordered U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning to be released from the Alexandria Detention Center, one day after she was hospitalized for attempting to take her own life.

The big picture: Manning had been jailed since May 2019 on civil contempt charges for refusing to cooperate with a grand jury subpoena seeking information on Wikileaks. The judge wrote in the court order that since her testimony is no longer needed, Manning's detention "no longer serves any coercive purpose."

  • A member of her legal team told Axios that they are currently waiting for her to be released.

Flashback: Manning, whose current incarceration was labeled as "torture" by a top United Nations official, told reporters last year that she'd rather remain in jail "forever" than testify before a grand jury on Wikileaks.

  • She previously served seven years in a military prison for leaking hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks before President Obama commuted what was left of her 35-year sentence.
  • WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was indicted in April and May of 2019 for violating the Espionage Act by allegedly conspiring with Manning to hack into a Defense Department computer and disseminate classified information.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

Rebecca Falconer

Chelsea Manning recovering in hospital after suicide attempt in jail

Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning arrives at the Albert Bryan U.S federal courthouse, May 16, 2019. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

U.S. Army whistleblower Chelsea Manning is recovering in a Virginia hospital after attempting to take her own life, her lawyers said in a statement Wednesday.

Details: Manning is still due to appear on Friday for a scheduled hearing, her lawyers said. "Judge Anthony Trenga will rule on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from her May 2019 refusal to give testimony before a grand jury investigating the publication of her 2010 disclosures," the statement added.

Rebecca Falconer

Judge dismisses Roger Stone's request to remove her from his case

Roger Stone. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The federal judge who sentenced President Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone said his legal team provided no "factual or legal support" that would disqualify her from the case as she rejected the request Sunday.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Stone to 4o months in prison last week for crimes including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering, is considering his request for a new trial amid allegations of juror bias. But she dismissed suggestions she should be removed, saying the "pleading appears to be nothing more than an attempt to use the Court's docket to disseminate a statement for public consumption that has the words 'judge' and 'biased' in it."

Marisa Fernandez

Harvey Weinstein convicted in rape trial

Harvey Weinstein leaves New York City Criminal Court, Dec. 6, 2019. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

A jury in Manhattan found film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two of five counts in his rape trial on Monday, including criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Why it matters: Allegations of sexual assault and harassment from women in Hollywood against Weinstein nearly three years ago helped spark the global #MeToo movement.

