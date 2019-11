Why it matters: Cherukuri is a political publishing veteran, having spent years managing political and policy partnerships at places like POLITICO, HuffPost, Roll Call, and National Journal.

The show, which will cater to a millennial audience, will be 30 minutes in length. The format will be interviews and round tables.

Cheddar, which is now owned by Altice USA, is carried by most major streaming platforms, as well as most major cable providers.

