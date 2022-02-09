Brazil's stock market is emerging as an early winner in 2022, with its performance trouncing most other major indexes so far.

Why it matters: The rally in the Ibovespa underscores how commodity producers can benefit in an inflationary environment.

Brazil is a major producer of raw materials like iron ore, soybeans and petroleum, and its markets are dominated by companies like energy giant Petrobras, and Vale, a massive iron miner.

Yes, but: The markets are not the economy. What's good for commodity companies — higher prices — can hurt elsewhere.

Surging consumer prices have prompted Brazil's central bank to repeatedly raise interest rates, and that's helped push the country into a recession.

