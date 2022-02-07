Peloton stock price surges following reports of possible acquisition

Peloton investors are loving the idea of a rescue by way of acquisition.

Catch up quick: Peloton’s stock price shot up 21% since Friday's close, when the Wall Street Journal reported Amazon and other companies like Nike might be interested in a takeover.

The once-high-flying pandemic stock has been on the decline since Nov. 4 when it said demand for its bikes and treadmills was slowing faster than expected.

What to watch: The company is set to report earnings tomorrow after the bell.

