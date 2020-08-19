1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former GOP Rep. Charlie Dent endorses Joe Biden

Former Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Penn.) said on Wednesday that he will be voting for Joe Biden over President Trump in November, telling CNN: "At the end of the day, this really isn't about right or left. It's not about ideology. For me, it's about right or wrong."

Why it matters: Dent, who represented the key swing state of Pennsylvania in Congress before retiring in 2018, is one of a number of former Republican officials who have come out against Trump during the week of the Democratic National Convention.

  • Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and the late Sen. John McCain's wife Cindy are among those who have spoken at the DNC in support of Biden this week.
  • Dent said that he doesn't know if these GOP endorsements will have an impact on voters, but that there are "many Republicans" who agree with him that "we have to talk about broader principles here rather than just an immediate policy victory."

What he's saying: "For me it's about right or wrong. Stability vs. instability, security vs. insecurity, normal vs. abnormal. That's why I'm doing this because I feel that we need to return some sense of normalcy to the function of government. We simply don't have that now. And that's why I'm going to be voting for Joe Biden for president."

  • "There are greater principles involved like the rule of law. We have to defend democratic values. And I say democratic with a small "D." A free press, an independent judiciary. These are things that are very important."
  • "And the president has been trying to undermine those things. And I think that, again, we have to talk about broader principles here rather than just an immediate policy victory."

What to watch: Dent said he think it's "improbable" that Trump wins Pennsylvania again because the "suburban erosion for Republicans has been dramatic since the president was elected."

22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cindy McCain recalls husband's "unlikely friendship" with Joe Biden in DNC video

A screenshot of the video of John McCain with Joe Biden, titled "A unlikely friendship." Photo: Democratic National Convention/YouTube

Cindy McCain recorded a video message for Tuesday's Democratic National Convention, paying tribute to an "unlikely friendship" forged between former Vice President Joe Biden and her late husband, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.)

Why it matters: Cindy McCain, who describes herself as a "Reagan conservative, a little more liberal on some social issues," is the latest Republican to lend her voice to the Democratic convention, after four conservatives including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich spoke Monday.

Alexi McCammond
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Colin Powell backs Biden ahead of DNC appearance

Colin Powell. Photo: Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell endorsed Joe Biden for president and will appear at the Democratic Convention Tuesday evening, NBC first reported.

Why it matters: Powell is the highest-profile Republican to cross party lines, throwing his support behind Biden and adding his name to a growing list of GOP voices who are encouraging voters to support the former vice president over President Trump.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jill Biden praised for DNC speech saying husband will make U.S. "whole"

A screenshot from the Democratic National Convention of former second lady Jill Biden in an empty classroom at Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Del., on Tuesday. Photo: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Jill Biden said in her speech at the Democrats' virtual convention Tuesday night from a Wilmington, Del., school at which she once taught that Democratic nominee Joe Biden would bring the U.S. "together and make us whole."

The big picture: She spoke of the grief her husband had faced, with him losing his first wife and infant daughter in a car crash in 1972 and his son Beau to brain cancer in 2015. But she said his "strength of will is unstoppable" and his faith "unshakable," adding that "his faith is in you — in us." Trump loyalist Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) joined Democrats and others in praising Jill Biden for her personal speech.

