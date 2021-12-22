The giving boom

Sign up for our daily briefing
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios
2020 saw a surge in charitable giving, and 2021 could top it.
Why it matters: We're navigating another COVID wave, and inflation is squeezing budgets — but amid all the bleakness this holiday season, Americans are still finding ways to give back.
"There have been unprecedented opportunities to make a difference," says Una Osili, an associate dean at Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.
- The hardships spurred by the pandemic, the racial justice protests and, more recently, the deadly tornadoes in Kentucky and surrounding states have all created new opportunities to give back.
- And restaurant closures and limited travel have left many Americans with more disposable income, putting them in a better financial position to give, Osili notes.
What's happening: Americans donated $2.7 billion on Giving Tuesday this year — a 9% jump from last year.
- Overall, Americans donated $471 billion in 2020, up 5% from 2019. 2021 is still in the middle of its giving season — in fact, Dec. 31st is one of the most popular giving days of the year, says Osili.
- More of the super-wealthy are pledging to give away their billions. Two of 2020's biggest donors were MacKenzie Scott, who was married to Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
- And more rich people signed the Giving Pledge in 2021 — including DoorDash founder Tony Xu and Pinterest founder Ben Silbermann — promising to give away the majority of their wealth, the Wall Street Journal reports.
It’s not just individuals. Companies are also joining the giving trend, Yahoo Finance reports.
- Madewell, the clothing retailer, will match and triple any donation made to No Kid Hungry through its platform — up to $100,000 — until the end of the year.
- Our Place, the kitchenware brand, will donate 10 meals to Feeding America for every purchase.
- The home goods company Brooklinen is taking advantage of holiday returns and giving returned products to domestic violence shelters around the country.
This is a sticking point for holiday shoppers: Some 70% of U.S. consumers say they’re more likely to buy from a certain company if some of their money or some of the merchandise is being donated, according to a recent survey from TopCashback.
Here’s what you can do:
- Give time: Every city has food banks, youth centers or homeless shelters where you can help. There are even virtual volunteer gigs on VolunteerMatch that are COVID-safe.
- Give money: If you’re buying gifts, pick a company that's giving back. Or use something like Goodshop, which digs up coupons for you and then lets you pick a charity to donate the cash you saved.
- Give things: Around 40% of Americans want to purge their closets, per CivicScience data. Do your research so the clothes you’re donating don’t just end up in a landfill. Mashable suggests donating to Goodwill or the Salvation Army because these big organizations can handle volume, and they’re less likely to get overwhelmed and throw clothes out.