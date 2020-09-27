The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has begun mobilizing its resources and lobbying lawmakers and businesses across Washington to put Judge Amy Coney Barrett on the Supreme Court, with plans to launch a multi-step effort this week, sources familiar with the plans tell Axios.

The big picture: The effort comes as the traditionally conservative-leaning Chamber has faced weeks of intense backlash for its decision to endorse 23 vulnerable House Democratic freshmen in November. The criticism reached a fever pitch last week, culminating in a call from President Trump himself.

What we're hearing: Similar to their previous pushes to help confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, the Chamber plans to roll out a detailed campaign in support of Barrett, including: