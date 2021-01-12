Chalkbeat expands its coverage to include voting at the local level

Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization that covers education at the local level, plans to expand its pop-up newsroom, called Votebeat, to cover voting at the local level through the 2022 midterm elections.

Why it matters: It's Chalkbeat's first real foray into a beat other than education.

Details: Votebeat launched in October 2020 as a three-month project covering local election integrity and voting access.

Moving forward, Jessica Huseman, formerly of ProPublica’s ElectionLand, will serve as editorial director of the project.

The project will cover everything from misinformation to legal battles around voting.

The big picture: The project becomes more important following last week's Capitol siege, as the country remains divided about the outcome of the 2020 election.