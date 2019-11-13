Chad Wolf sworn in as acting DHS secretary

Chad Wolf is now the acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, the Washington Post's Nick Miroff reports. He was sworn in the same day he was confirmed by the Senate to an undersecretary position.

Why it matters: Wolf is the fifth person to lead DHS under Trump, replacing Kevin McAleenan whose resignation was announced almost five weeks ago. Some hardliners have questioned his commitment to the president's immigration agenda. Wolf is expected to elevate Ken Cuccinelli — a conservative favorite serving as acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services — to the second highest position in the agency, CNN and the Wall Street Journal reported.