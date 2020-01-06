Amazon wants Fire TV in more cars and devices

Amazon made a series of moves at CES in Las Vegas, most notably announcing deals to get its Fire TV software built into more televisions, soundbars and even the back seats of cars.
Why it matters: In tech, it pays to control the operating system. Amazon found itself on the outside looking in when it came to smartphones, and wants to maintain a strong position in smart TVs, speakers and other emerging consumer devices.
Driving the news:
- Amazon's Fire TV Edition for Automotive will offer a roadmap for carmakers that want to put Amazon's TV software into back-seat entertainment systems. BMW and Fiat Chrysler Automotive will be among the first to offer such systems, Amazon said.
- A similar program for internet service providers aims to make it easier for them to offer Fire TV Edition devices to their customers. Amazon is already working with Verizon in the U.S. and Tata in India.
- Amazon said it expects more than 150 Fire TV Edition devices in more than 10 countries to be available by the end of the year.
Meanwhile: Amazon also announced its Ring unit is expanding further into home lighting, including the first Ring smart LED bulbs.
- And Lamborghini is adding Alexa to its Huracán EVO this year.
