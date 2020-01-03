The product announcements to watch for at CES 2020

Traditional consumer electronics firms: Expect the Samsungs, Sonys and LGs of the world to dazzle us with giant TVs few people can afford, including wall-size displays, sets that can roll and fold and screens sporting 8K resolution.

Samsung's HS Kim is taking the Monday night pre-show keynote spot once occupied by Bill Gates, and he gave a preview here — though if you're looking for more details and fewer buzzwords, try CNET's story.

Appliances: Sometimes some of the most interesting new devices at CES are high-end takes on home appliances. A few years back, it was multiplex washing machines. This year, it could be AI-equipped fridges.

PC makers: Expect all the big computer makers to unveil new models. Dell isn't even waiting until Vegas. On Thursday it announced a new 5G-equipped laptop and improved software for connecting its PCs with iOS devices.

Automotive: CES has been a prime venue for automakers for some time, with all the big names eager to show just how tech-forward their new models will be. We'll also be hearing about super-light vehicles, with Uber set to make some announcements, as well as Segway-Ninebot.

Component makers: The leading chipmakers, including Qualcomm, Nvidia, Intel and more, will all have a significant presence.

Qualcomm is focusing on cars, Nvidia on gaming and autonomous machines (both cars and robots), and Intel has a press conference set for Monday with CEO Bob Swan.

Social media: The big social companies are mostly absent or marginal at CES. Snapchat, TikTok and other major social media companies aren't expected to have major presences like they do at conferences like VidCon and Cannes.

Facebook executives are speaking at various events, but the company isn't expected to make any major announcements. Twitter is hosting a panel on Wednesday morning, and Reddit will be exhibiting.

Government speakers: Most federal officials canceled their appearances last year due to the government shutdown, but several administration leaders are expected in Vegas this year.

In addition to Ivanka Trump and Chao, the FDA's Amy Abernethy is leading a session and U.S. CTO Michael Kratsios is expected to appear as part of Chao's keynote. FCC chairman Ajit Pai and FTC chairman Joe Simons are also slated for a fireside chat.

Apple: As usual, Apple won't have its own spot on the show floor, but its presence will be felt, both in terms of accessories and in the influence its designs and products hold over many competitors' offerings.

Also, expect to see more smart TVs with the Apple TV app built in, and vendors of smart-home products will introduce new devices supporting HomeKit. Plus, Apple's Jane Horvath will be part of a panel of tech industry privacy chiefs.

