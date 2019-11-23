CEO of Ukrainian state gas firm willing to talk to investigators in Giuliani probe

Andriy Kobolyev, the CEO of Ukraine's state-owned gas company, Naftogaz, says he is prepared to talk to investigators as part of a federal probe into Rudy Giuliani's finances, he told TIME Friday.

The big picture: Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are looking into whether Giuliani stood to profit from a Ukrainian natural gas business backed by his foreign-born associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who allegedly helped his push for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.