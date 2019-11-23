CEO of Ukrainian state gas firm willing to talk to investigators in Giuliani probe

Andriy Kobolyev, the CEO of Ukraine's state-owned gas company, Naftogaz, says he is prepared to talk to investigators as part of a federal probe into Rudy Giuliani's finances, he told TIME Friday.
The big picture: Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are looking into whether Giuliani stood to profit from a Ukrainian natural gas business backed by his foreign-born associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who allegedly helped his push for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
The sit-down "could shed light on recent allegations from U.S. and Ukrainian energy executives that Parnas and Fruman" tried to leverage their relationships with Giuliani and the Trump administration "to replace the leadership of Naftogaz, which had resisted their efforts to land a lucrative gas deal in Ukraine," TIME notes.
What he's saying: “I will with a high likelihood be invited to testify in this case ... If I am called, I would be willing to come and testify,” Kobolyev said.
- Asked whether he would to provide information about Giuliani, Parnas or Fruman, the CEO added, “Both. Everything is connected.”
