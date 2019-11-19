Ukrainian gas executive expected to meet U.S. investigators in Giuliani probe

The attorney for Andrew Favorov, an executive at a Ukrainian state-owned gas company, said Tuesday that his client will voluntarily meet with federal prosecutors as part of their probe into Rudy Giuliani's finances, AP reports.

The big picture: Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York are looking into whether Giuliani personally profited from a Ukrainian natural gas business backed by his foreign-born associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who are alleged to have helped his push for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden. Favorov's lawyer did not specify when or where the meeting will take place.

