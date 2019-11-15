Federal prosecutors are investigating whether President Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani expected to personally profit from a Ukrainian natural-gas business backed by two colleagues who helped his push for investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The big picture: Earlier this year, Giuliani's associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman proposed plans to Ukrainian officials and energy executives for a Poland-Ukraine pipeline transporting U.S. natural gas. The two men also requested assistance on investigations into Biden and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.
- In talks throughout this summer, Parnas and Fruman allegedly told Ukrainian officials and others that Giuliani was a partner in the pipeline business, a source told the WSJ.
- Another person claimed the two men considered Giuliani to be a potential investor in their business, Global Energy Producers, per the WSJ.
What he's saying: Giuliani denied any personal involvement, telling the WSJ: "I have no personal interest in any business in Ukraine, including that business. ... If they really want to know if I’m a partner, why don’t they ask me?”
Background: Parnas and Fruman, both foreign-born Trump donors, were arrested in October on campaign finance charges for conspiring to funnel money to American politicians and illegal campaign donations. They pleaded not guilty.
- The Wall Street Journal also reported in mid-October that prosecutors were evaluating Giuliani's personal business dealings in Ukraine.
- Giuliani obtained legal representation in early November.
