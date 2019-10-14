Stories

Report: Federal prosecutors digging into Giuliani's personal finances

Giuliani gesturing with his hand.
Giuliani speaking to the Organization of Iranian American Communities. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan are looking into Rudy Giuliani's personal business relationships with Ukraine, which include his finances and time working for a city mayor, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: The investigation is reportedly headed by the southern district of New York's U.S. attorney’s office. Investigators are questioning Giuliani's relationships with Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, who were arrested last week for violating campaign finance law and conspiracy. Officials claim the men misrepresented the sources of campaign donations.

Rudy Giuliani