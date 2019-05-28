Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Central U.S. storms: Tornadoes pummel Ohio and Indiana

Ohio crews on the scene assisting with removing debris from a tornado.
Ohio Department of Transportation used snow plows to clear debris from a highway after a tornado in Trotwood. Photo: Ohio DOT

A series of tornadoes swept across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so tightly that one crossed the path carved by another, AP reports, as severe weather continues to hammer the Central U.S.

Details: A "large and dangerous" tornado struck the Dayton suburb of Trotwood in Montgomery County just after 11 pm Monday. The National Weather Service said it was notified about multiple tornadoes, with reports of injuries and widespread damage. Power outages affected 5 million people in Ohio, it said. Flash flood warnings were also in place.

The big picture: The Central U.S. region has been battered by severe storms and tornadoes, which have seen communities along the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers faced with the threat of historic flash flooding.

