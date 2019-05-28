A series of tornadoes swept across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so tightly that one crossed the path carved by another, AP reports, as severe weather continues to hammer the Central U.S.

Details: A "large and dangerous" tornado struck the Dayton suburb of Trotwood in Montgomery County just after 11 pm Monday. The National Weather Service said it was notified about multiple tornadoes, with reports of injuries and widespread damage. Power outages affected 5 million people in Ohio, it said. Flash flood warnings were also in place.