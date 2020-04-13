2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration pushes to delay census field operations due to coronavirus

Ursula Perano

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Trump administration is planning to delay census field operations until June 1 with the expectation that the count will be completed on Oct. 31, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross told lawmakers Monday.

Why it matters: The census determines how $1.5 trillion in federal funds will be allocated across state and local governments. It's already a difficult process to facilitate without complications from the coronavirus, with many Americans unsure of how to participate or facing concerns over sharing their information.

  • Ross also told lawmakers that the administration is seeking legislation from Congress to delay the deadline for delivering state population counts used for apportionment from Dec. 31 to April 30, 2021, and the deadline for giving data for redistricting to states from March 31, 2021, to July 31, 2021.

What they're saying: House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) issued a statement Monday criticizing the Trump administration's lack of transparency in its request to delay aspects of the census, such as by not including the director of the Census Bureau on the briefing call.

"If the Administration is trying to avoid the perception of politicizing the Census, preventing the Census Director from briefing the Committee and then excluding him from a call organized by the White House are not encouraging moves. The Constitution charges Congress with determining how the Census is conducted, so we need the Administration to cooperate with our requests so we can make informed decisions on behalf of the American people.”
— Carolyn Maloney

Kim Hart

Census self-reporting on track despite coronavirus disruptions

Census materials. Photo Illustration: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite the disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak, the Census Bureau says its self-reporting numbers for 2020 are on track.

Why it matters: The census determines how federal funding is allocated across state and local governments, including funding for emergency response and public health infrastructure.

Rebecca Falconer

WHO official leads criticism of Trump's coronavirus response

President Trump with members of the new coronavirus task force at the White House on Wednesday. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Ezekiel Emanuel, special adviser to the director general of the World Health Organization, told MSNBC Wednesday he found "most" of what President Trump said at his briefing on the novel coronavirus "incoherent."

The big picture: As the number of confirmed cases reaches 60 in the U.S., the top health professional — who was a health policy adviser in the Obama administration — is among several leading figures, in particular, Democrats, to criticize the president for his response to the outbreak.

Stef W. KightDan Primack

The next economic crisis will hit states and cities

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

America's economic crisis soon may expand to its states, cities and towns.

The big picture: State and local tax revenue is falling, particularly in areas heavily reliant on sales taxes, while spending is up due to added unemployment and medical obligations.

