Share of U.S. immigrant population drops for first time in 10 years

Data: William H. Frey analysis of historical censuses; American Community Survey (ACS); Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios; Note: Estimates for 2009-2010 overestimates foreign-born increase due to weighting differences between the 2009 and 2010 ACS. The new 2011 estimates provide accurate differences between 2010-2015.

The population of foreign-born citizens and residents in the United States has plummeted for the first time in over a decade, according to analysis of new experimental U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: While the decline coincides with the spread of COVID-19, a country with an aging population like that found in the United States needs strong levels of immigration to support economic growth. More immediately, immigrants could help fill the millions of job openings in the U.S.

  • The new data from the American Community Survey (ACS) also revealed the smallest decade gain in the foreign-born population since the 1960s, at 3.6 million. In comparison, the immigrant population grew by 8.8 million during the 2000s.
  • The data "strongly suggest a [sizable] downturn in the U.S. foreign-born population, no doubt related to a downturn in immigration in the last year" due to coronavirus restrictions, Brookings Institution demographer William Frey told Axios.

Of note: The pandemic complicated efforts to collect census data, and the 2020 ACS results did not meet the bureau's data standards for previous years.

  • Both factors explain why they are labeled "experimental."

Former President Trump's effort to exclude undocumented populations from reapportionment numbers, though ultimately failing, may have led some immigrant populations to be wary of responding to overall U.S. Census Bureau outreach.

  • This may have at least partially contributed to the lower foreign-born population numbers, Frey said.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Updated 27 mins ago - Technology

Facebook exec blames society for COVID misinformation

Longtime Facebook veteran Andrew Bosworth insists that political and COVID-19 misinformation are societal problems rather than issues that have been magnified by social networks.

Why it matters: Critics say Facebook and other social networks have played a significant role in vaccine hesitancy and the spread of political misinformation.

Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate — Chris Christie says it's "undeniable" he got COVID from Trump — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says.
  2. Vaccines: Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities — FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Alexi McCammond
1 hour ago - Axios on HBO

Clyburn predicts Dems will “get around” filibuster on voting rights

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" he expects Senate Democrats will find a way to get around the filibuster to pass federal voting rights legislation.

Why it matters: Protecting and expanding voting rights was a major issue Joe Biden campaigned on, but Democrats haven't been able to enact any protections nearly a year into his presidency. Clyburn predicted Congress will combine various bills into one — though he couldn't say when.

