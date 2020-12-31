Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Census Bureau to miss Dec. 31 deadline for first time

Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Census Bureau has confirmed it will miss Thursday's deadline to produce the first set of 2020 census results for its count used to determine representation in Congress.

Why it matters: It's the first time the bureau has missed the end-of-year deadline since Congress set the Dec. 31 date 44 years ago.

The intrigue: Wednesday's announcement was expected, but what is unknown is whether the data will be presented before President Trump leaves office on Jan. 20.

  • The Trump administration has been pushing to exclude undocumented immigrants from the population base used for congressional seat apportionment.
  • The Supreme Court earlier this month said a lawsuit challenging these plans was "premature" and threw out the suit.

Yes, but: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform obtained internal documents indicating that Census Bureau officials do not expect to have the data ready until President-elect Joe Biden takes office, AP notes.

What they're saying: The bureau said in a statement Wednesday it plans "to deliver a complete and accurate state population count for apportionment in early 2021, as close to the statutory deadline as possible."

Of note: There are no penalties for missing the New Year's Eve deadline.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: McConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase — Biden says Trump administration falling "far behind" on vaccine distribution.
  2. Health: California reports first case of new coronavirus variant.
  3. Vaccine: U.K. first nation to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. — Fauci says vaccine numbers below target set for end of December.
  4. Sports: Premier League season at risk after more coronavirus cases detected.
  5. Axios-Ipsos survey: Surviving COVID makes people take it more seriously.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan SwanBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intel on Chinese bounties

Trump speaks during a press conference on China in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 29. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is declassifying as-yet uncorroborated intelligence, recently briefed to President Trump, that indicates China offered to pay non-state actors in Afghanistan to attack American soldiers, two senior administration officials tell Axios.

The big picture: The disclosure of this unconfirmed intelligence comes 21 days before the end of Trump's presidency, after he has vowed to ratchet up pressure on China, and months after news reports indicated that the Russians had secretly offered bounties for Taliban militants to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell: "No realistic path to quickly pass" stimulus check increase

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Wednesday he does not see a "realistic path to quickly pass" a House-approved standalone measure for $2,000 stimulus checks, despite calls from President Trump for increased payments.

Why it matters: The move effectively kills any pathway to pass the bill before the end of the the 116th Congress.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

