Housebound celebrities pivot to creating online coronavirus content

Hollywood stars, confined to their houses, are turning to digital outlets to create new coronavirus-based shows and videos now that most of Hollywood production studios are shut down.

Exclusive: ATTN:, the progressive video news outlet aimed at millennials, is set to release several new lives series across Facebook and Instagram, featuring celebrities talking about the coronavirus.

The new content slate includes a live series in development with actor Ravi Patel, live streams in development with Arnold Schwarzenegger, and a coronavirus-focused information series.

Starting this Wednesday, ATTN: is also launching a live version of its hit relationship advice franchise, "We Need to Talk" that stars MTV Catfish star, Nev Schulman, and his wife, Laura Perlongo.

The new live version will be centered on life in quarantine, as the celebrity couple dives deep into the issues and challenges facing them and viewers, taking live audience questions as well.

The big picture: Even A-listers are getting behind the trend. Oprah Winfrey launched a free Apple TV+ series on Monday, called "Oprah Talks COVID-19."

Other celebrities are making the most of their wide audiences on social media to make videos speaking to people who are spending a majority of their down time in a new quarantined reality.

What's next: Expect more coronavirus-related shows to pop up in the coming days.