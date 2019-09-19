The number of possible cases of severe respiratory illnesses among people who vaped nicotine or cannabis products has jumped to 530 in 38 states and 1 territory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

Why it matters: 7 deaths have occurred related to e-cigarette use, but no single product or substance has been definitively tied to the illnesses, the CDC said in its media briefing. This includes products purchased from unauthorized retailers. The CDC still advises that people should avoid using e-cigarettes.