41 mins ago - Health

Former CDC director says states reopening too quickly led to coronavirus surge

Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told "Fox News Sunday" that the new surge in coronavirus cases is the result of states lifting their lockdown measures too quickly.

Why it matters: Florida, Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina and Nevada reported new daily coronavirus case records on Saturday, while the country as a whole reported more than 45,000 new cases on June 26 alone, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

What they're saying: "If you open when cases are still increasing, as many states did, it's like leaning into a left hook," Frieden said. "You're going to get hit hard, and that's what's happening."

  • "When we see Arizona, Texas, Florida, South Carolina — they are currently in a rapid upswing. And, sad to say, this is going to continue to get worse for weeks because the physical distancing that they're implementing now will only take effect — you don't see it for another few weeks. So we're going to see a few more weeks of increases, in all likelihood, in several states."
  • "We're going to see increasing spread. That's why the three W's are so important: wear a mask, wash your hands — or use sanitizer — and watch your distance."

The big picture: Frieden said there's a misconception that there's a silver lining in the fact that younger people account for more of the new cases.

  • "Now there's some comfort in the fact that it's younger people, but what starts in the young doesn't stay in the young," Frieden said.
  • Texas, one of the early states to roll back its lockdown measures, is now urging its citizens to stay at home again as cases begin to climb.

Go deeper: CDC expands list of who's most at risk for the coronavirus

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil reported on Saturday 38,693 new novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours and 1,109 additional deaths. The number of COVID-19 infections stands at 1,313,667 and the death toll at 57,070 as of Saturday night, per the Brazilian Ministry of Health.

The big picture: The coronavirus pandemic's spread around the globe looks to be intensifying, bringing closer a worst-case scenario in which many of the world's developing countries are left with economic damage that is deep and long-lasting.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus exceeded 2.5 million from over 30 million tests in the U.S. on Saturday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: Five states reported new daily COVID-19 records on Saturday: Florida (9,585), Arizona (3,951), Georgia (1,190), South Carolina (1,599) and Nevada (1,100).

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - World

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million

Doctors check on coronavirus patients in Barros Luco Hospital, Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday. Photo: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 10 million on Sunday morning as the death toll nears 500,000, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: North America, Latin America and Europe each constitute about one-quarter of infections, per Reuters, citing government reports. Asia has reported about 11% and the Middle East 11% and 9% of all cases.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow