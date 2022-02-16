Getting vaccinated against the coronavirus while pregnant can protect infants 6 months and younger from being hospitalized for COVID, according to a recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Driving the news: The study found that receiving two doses of an MRNA vaccine can help protect pregnant people and also makes it 61% less likely for infants to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

This is likely possible due to "passive transplacental antibody transfer," per the CDC study.

The study was conducted at 20 pediatric hospitals across 17 states between July 1, 2021 and Jan. 17, 2022.

The big picture: The CDC has repeatedly urged pregnant people to get inoculated in order to prevent severe illness and death.

"Infants are at risk for COVID-19–associated complications, including respiratory failure and other life-threatening complications," the study says.

Between the lines: There is currently no vaccine available for children under the age of 5.

The CDC study suggests that even without a vaccine for newborns, they can still have some protection against severe disease.

What they're saying: "The bottom line is that maternal vaccination is a really important way to help protect these young infants," said Dana Meaney-Delman, chief of infant outcomes monitoring research and prevention branch at the CDC, per CNN.

The "news is highly welcome, particularly in the backdrop of the recent increase in hospitalizations among very young children,"

Go deeper: COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine