CDC says majority of Americans have had COVID-19

A majority of Americans, including 3 in 4 children, have had COVID-19 as a result of the Omicron variant surge this past winter, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Driving the news: The overall U.S. seroprevalence, or the prevalence of a disease in a population, went from 33.5% to 57.7% from December 2021 to February 2022, according to the report.

Infections rose most sharply during the Omicron surge among children and adolescents, the CDC said. The increase was smallest among adults 65 and older, who had the highest rate of vaccinations.

By the numbers: From December 2021 to February 2022 the seroprevalence among children aged 0 to 11 years increased from 44.2% to 75.2%. It grew from 45.6% to 74.2% among those ages 12 to 17.

What they're saying: "These findings illustrate a high infection rate for the Omicron variant, especially among children," the CDC wrote in the report.

"Seropositivity for anti-N antibodies should not be interpreted as protection from future infection. Vaccination remains the safest strategy for preventing complications from SARS-CoV-2 infection, including hospitalization among children and adults.

