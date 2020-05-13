1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

CDC reopening document offers detailed guidelines for states and cities

CDC Director Robert Redfield and President Trump on April 22. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

The CDC created detailed guidance on when and how to ease local coronavirus lockdown restrictions that includes a warning of future flareups, according to a document obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: The CDC's 63-page plan, which was part of the guidance previously shelved by the White House, provides more specific instructions for state and local governments than the Trump administration's "Opening Up America Again" plan, which ultimately delegated reopening decisions to local officials.

  • The new document published by the AP is a more in-depth version of the agency's guidance for communities than its 17-page report on business reopenings that the outlet obtained last week.
  • The White House said then that it had asked for revisions and that the guidance had not been cleared by CDC officials, though this was later contradicted by emails showing that CDC Director Robert Redfield had signed off on it.
  • The AP notes that some parts of the CDC guidance had been revived by the White House after its reporting on the issue — and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed last week that the guidelines were still going through an editing process.

The state of play: The CDC and White House documents disagree on when communities should resume nonessential travel.

  • The CDC guidance advises communities to avoid all nonessential travel until cases reach the lowest levels, while the White House says it can resume after 28 consecutive days of declining cases.
  • The CDC's document also recognizes that coronavirus cases are likely to spike as economic reopenings take place, advising local governments to monitor their status closely.
  • And the CDC notes that a national approach to reopen — rather than patchwork decisions — should be undertaken, given that travel between areas can increase the likelihood of community spread.

What's next: Redfield, testifying before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday, said the edited recommendations would be released "soon" — but gave no further details.

Read the 63-page CDC guidance.

Read the White House's "Opening Up America Again" plan.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

House Democrats unveil their $3 trillion coronavirus relief package

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

House Democrats released Tuesday their phase 4 $3 trillion coronavirus relief proposal that would provide billions of additional aid to state and local governments, hospitals and other Democratic priorities.

The state of play: The 1,815-page HEROES Act, which the House is expected to consider on Friday, hasn't been negotiated with congressional Republicans and the Trump administration — and is expected to die in the Senate.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

