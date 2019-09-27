The CDC announced Friday that THC vape products have been linked to a majority of patients with vaping-related lung injuries, citing to data from 1 local and 1 national study.
Why it matters: While the CDC is not shifting its focus away from nicotine, officials said 77% of those with exposure histories reported using products that contain THC, the psychoactive component in marijuana, or both THC-containing products and nicotine-containing products.
What's happening: There are 805 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury and 12 dead associated with e-cigarette use in 46 states and 1 U.S. territory.
- The national study contained 514 patients, and 36% reported exclusive use of THC-containing products while 16% reported exclusive use of nicotine-containing products.
- Officials also cited a report from Illinois and Wisconsin which said that a vast majority of 89 people used THC products. The products were packaged, pre-filled cartridges and primarily acquired from "informal sources" like friends and family, illicit dealers or off the street.
Where it stands: The CDC and health officials still cannot identify a definite product or source. Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless told a congressional committee on Wednesday that investigators are working to identify the toxic products and "follow the supply chain to the source."
- "To be clear, if we determine that someone is manufacturing or distributing illicit, adulterated vaping products that caused illness and death for personal profit, we would consider that to be a criminal act," he said.
