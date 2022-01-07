CDC director: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated isolation guidance for schools will "provide the tools necessary to get these schools reopened for in-person learning," Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, said on Friday.

Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday updated its guidance for K-12 schools to shorten the isolation time for students, staff and teachers with COVID-19 to at least five days, aligning with recommendations for the general public.

The previous guidance stated that students, staff and teachers should isolate for at least 10 days if infected with COVID-19.

The new guidance also states that children and adults who aren't fully vaccinated and are exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for at least five days after close contact.

“Our guidance is very clear that you should not leave isolation if you're still symptomatic," she added.

