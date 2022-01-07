Sign up for our daily briefing

CDC director: New K-12 isolation guidance will help keep schools open

Kierra Frazier

Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated isolation guidance for schools will "provide the tools necessary to get these schools reopened for in-person learning," Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, said on Friday.

Driving the news: The CDC on Thursday updated its guidance for K-12 schools to shorten the isolation time for students, staff and teachers with COVID-19 to at least five days, aligning with recommendations for the general public.

  • The previous guidance stated that students, staff and teachers should isolate for at least 10 days if infected with COVID-19.
  • The new guidance also states that children and adults who aren't fully vaccinated and are exposed to COVID-19 should quarantine for at least five days after close contact.
  • “Our guidance is very clear that you should not leave isolation if you're still symptomatic," she added.

Go deeper: COVID hospitalizations surge in children too young for vaccine

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

CDC backs moving Moderna booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Martin Galindo/Long Visual Press/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has signed off on a Food and Drug Administration recommendation that those who received the Moderna vaccine get a booster five months after their second shot instead of six, a CDC spokesperson said Friday.

Driving the news: The move comes just days after the FDA and the CDC made a similar recommendation for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine recipients.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Kristal Dixon
11 hours ago - Axios Atlanta

Atlanta schools to reopen with COVID test-to-stay measures

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

New protocols will soon be in place for Atlanta Public School students and staff.

Why it matters: With the record-high transmission of COVID-19 in communities, implementing stricter measures will allow APS to better manage the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Alvarez, author of Denver
10 hours ago - Axios Denver

Students' return to school comes with "flurona" and closures

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Colorado schools opened their doors for the spring semester this week amid a record surge of COVID cases — and it didn't take long for them to close their doors again.

Driving the news: Staffing shortages coupled with the latest COVID spike caused nearly 20 Denver district schools to switch to full or partial remote learning on Wednesday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

