1 hour ago - Health

CDC director attempts to clarify "second wave" remarks after Trump backlash

Axios

CDC Director Robert Redfield clarified comments he made in an interview with the Washington Post about the second wave of the coronavirus, stating at a press conference Wednesday that the winter outbreak won't necessarily be "worse," but rather "more difficult" because it will coincide with the seasonal flu.

Why it matters: President Trump called the headline in the Post — "CDC director warns second wave of coronavirus is likely to be even more devastating" — "ridiculous" and "fake news." Redfield said he found the headline "inappropriate" but that he was accurately quoted in the story, and that he hopes it will help convince Americans to get a flu shot.

What he's saying:

"The issue I was talking about being more difficult is that we're going to have two viruses circulating at the same time. This spring we had a benefit of having the flu season ending so we could use all our flu surveillance systems to say this is coronavirus, we need to focus. Next fall and winter, we are going to have two viruses circulating and we are going to have to distinguish between which is flu and which is coronavirus. And so the comment that I made — it's more difficult. It doesn't mean it's impossible, it doesn't mean it's going to be worse. It just means it's more difficult because we have to distinguish between the two."

Worth noting: Redfield tweeted out the Post article on Tuesday and did not make reference to the headline that he said he found "inappropriate."

The big picture: Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, members of the coronavirus task force and infectious disease experts, backed Redfield's assessment about coronavirus returning in the fall — even as Trump insisted that it "might not come back at all."

  • "What Dr. Redfield was saying, first of all, is that we will have coronavirus in the fall," Fauci said. "I am absolutely convinced of that because of the degree of transmissibility that it has come of the global nature. What happens with that will depend on how we are able to contain it when it occurs.
  • "What we are saying is that in the fall, we will be much, much better prepared to do the kind of containment compared to what happened to us this winter."

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The world is facing its gravest challenge in decades, but geopolitical tensions won’t wait until it’s over.

The big picture: President Trump's threat on Wednesday to “destroy” Iranian boats that harass U.S. ships comes amid rumors about Kim Jong-un's health, arrests in Hong Kong of leading pro-democracy activists, and clashes in Afghanistan that could further undermine the peace process there. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 2 hours ago - Health
Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, Bruce Bennett/Getty Images, and Europa Press News/Europa Press via Getty Images

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 2,622,273 — Total deaths: 182,903 — Total recoveries — 709,541Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 840,340 — Total deaths: 46,497 — Total recoveries — 77,340 — Total tested: 4,466,559Map.
  3. Public health latest: Hospitals planning to restart delayed medical procedures — Head of vaccine agency says he was ousted for resisting hydroxychloroquine, the antimalarial drug touted by Trump.
  4. Cities and states latest: Trump says he "strongly" disagrees with Georgia governor on reopening state — Budget desperation deepens for local governments — "Total insanity": Las Vegas mayor calls for city to reopen.
  5. Education: Harvard won't take coronavirus stimulus after Trump administration pressure.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Instagram co-founder tracks coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Axios

Cuomo says Trump agreed to push for state funding in next coronavirus bill

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press conference Wednesday that President Trump agreed during a meeting at the White House to work "very hard" to include funding for state governments in the next coronavirus relief package.

Yes, but: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he prefers states be allowed to declare bankruptcy rather than receive federal bailouts.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Health