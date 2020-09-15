28 mins ago - Health

CDC: Roughly 75% of children who die from COVID-19 are minorities

Students wearing masks walk around the Boston College Campus in Newton, Mass., on Sept. 14. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The coronavirus killed at least 121 people under 21 years old across the U.S. between Feb. 12 and July 31, according to a study published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: Of those young people, roughly three in four were Hispanic, Black, American Indian or Alaska Natives, suggesting the virus is disproportionately killing young people of color, and especially those with underlying health conditions.

  • The CDC said the findings should encourage school systems that have reopened to carefully monitor infections and severe symptoms in children and young adults.

By the numbers: The CDC reported there have been 391,814 known cases among people under age 21 from mid-February through the end of July. Most — but not all — youth patients have milder symptoms than older patients.

  • Of the young people who have died from the virus, 63% were male; 10% were infants less than a year old; 20% were between 1 and 9 years old; 70% were between 10 and 20 years old; and 75% had at least one underlying health condition.
  • Additionally, 45% were Hispanic; 29% were Black; 4% were non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Natives.

Of note: Researchers clarified that during the study, most schools and child-care centers closed and kids were not frequently tested, which could have limited the scope of the data.

The big picture: "Among infants, children, and adolescents hospitalized with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 and cases of MIS-C, persons from racial and ethnic minority groups are overrepresented," the researchers noted.

  • The CDC confirmed in a study last week that children can and do transmit the coronavirus to members of their household.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 29,391,667 — Total deaths: 930,700— Total recoveries: 19,943,599Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:30 p.m. ET: 6,590,827 — Total deaths: 195,386 — Total recoveries: 2,477,942 — Total tests: 89,266,796Map
  3. Politics: Bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus unveils $2 trillion coronavirus bill — Reports suggest politicization of Trump coronavirus response.
  4. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  5. Business: A cycling boom has materialized — Match CEO sees "long-lasting" changes to dating — More companies are giving workers time off to volunteer as poll workers.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
14 hours ago - Health

Washington gridlock could make the pandemic much worse

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Congress is unlikely to pass another coronavirus relief package before the election — and that's bad news not only for people who are struggling financially, but also for our efforts to contain the virus itself.

Why it matters: All signs point to a difficult winter ahead, and congressional inaction could make things much worse by forcing millions of people to choose between following public health recommendations or feeding their families.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
14 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Distrusting Big Pharma and the FDA

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Note: ±3.2% margin of error for the total sample; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Fewer than 1 in 10 Americans have a great deal of trust in the Food and Drug Administration or pharmaceutical companies to look out for their interests, in the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This two-headed credibility crisis — over the medicine that's supposed to keep us safe and the regulators tasked with ensuring it does — shows how difficult it may be to get Americans to converge around a vaccine when the time comes.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow