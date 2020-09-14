1 hour ago - Health

CDC: Kids can spread coronavirus to their households

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

Students at Weaverville Elementary School in Weaverville, California on Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Children can and do transmit the coronavirus to members of their household, a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms.

Why it matters: As the coronavirus spreads through schools across the country, the people who live with exposed children — some of whom may be older or have preexisting conditions — are also at risk of catching the virus.

Details: The study looked at coronavirus outbreaks associated with three child care facilities in Utah.

  • It found that 12 children acquired the virus in these facilities, and then transmitted it to at least 12 of their non-facility contacts — about a quarter of such contacts.
  • One parent was hospitalized, and two asymptomatic children transmitted the virus.

The bottom line: If you are a parent or a grandparent who is sending their child to school, and there is a coronavirus outbreak at that school, you are also at risk of catching the virus. That is a terrible predicament for millions of caregivers across the country, especially those who are vulnerable.

Neal Rothschild
Sep 11, 2020 - Health

We're numb to the coronavirus

Data: Newswhip; Chart: Axios Visuals

We're over COVID even if it isn't over us.

Why it matters: Six months into the pandemic, online engagement around coronavirus stories has dropped off markedly and continues to reach new lows even as the pandemic continues, according to data from NewsWhip provided exclusively to Axios.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 29,006,033 — Total deaths: 924,105— Total recoveries: 19,625,959Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,519,979 — Total deaths: 194,079 — Total recoveries: 2,451,406 — Total tests: 88,819,861Map
  3. Politics: Trump holds indoor Nevada rally in defiance of state coronavirus rules —Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on virus — Infectious-disease expert on Trump downplaying virus: "Telling the truth never causes panic."
  4. Vaccine: Pfizer preparing to distribute vaccine by year-end, CEO says — AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. World: Israel reimposes 3-week lockdown after surge in coronavirus cases.
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

Trump to Woodward: "Nothing more could have been done" on coronavirus

Journalist Bob Woodward opened up to CBS' News' "60 Minutes" in an interview airing Sunday on the moment in August when President Trump told him, "nothing more could have been done" on the coronavirus.

Driving the news: Trump made the remarks, recorded by Woodward and broadcast by CBS, during one of their final interviews, as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 was surging. "Does he remember what he told me, back in February, about it's more deadly than the flu?" Woodward said, in reference to an earlier interview with Trump on the virus' dangers.

