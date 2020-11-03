CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a post Monday that people with coronavirus "have the right to vote, regardless of whether they are sick or in quarantine."

The state of play: Voters who are sick should "take steps to protect poll workers and other voters," like washing their hands before and after voting, wearing a mask, and keeping at a distance from others, the CDC wrote.

"You should also let poll workers know that you are sick or in quarantine when you arrive at the polling location," the post states.

Worth noting: More than 97 million Americans have already voted, according to data compiled by the U.S. Elections Project, as the coronavirus has spurred a massive uptick in mail-in ballots and early voting.

