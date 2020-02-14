2 hours ago - Health

CDC will have flu surveillance labs test for coronavirus

Marisa Fernandez

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Five public labs across the United States will work with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to use its existing flu surveillance network to test individuals with flu-like symptoms for the novel coronavirus, the agency said Friday.

The big picture: The labs in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago and New York City will evaluate negative influenza tests for COVIS-19, in preparation for spread across the U.S. The agency plans to expand to more labs.

Full coverage: Coronavirus

Go deeper

Marisa Fernandez

FDA allows states to test for coronavirus for faster results

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shipped the diagnostic test for the novel coronavirus to more than 100 public health labs nationwide, allowing states to test for coronavirus cases themselves and receive results quicker.

Why it matters: The FDA bypassed usual regulatory channels to distribute the test under an Emergency Use Authorization, which has been used in life-threatening situations like MERS, Ebola and the Zika virus.

Go deeperArrowFeb 6, 2020 - Health
Bob Herman

Why we panic about coronavirus, but not the flu

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

If you’re freaking out about coronavirus but you didn’t get a flu shot, you’ve got it backwards.

The big picture: A novel outbreak will always command more attention than a common illness, and the coronavirus is a serious health threat. But our newfound hyper-vigilance about infections might be more helpful if we could redirect some of it toward influenza — a significantly deadlier virus that strikes every year.

Go deeperArrowJan 29, 2020
Axios

CDC confirms first U.S. person-to-person coronavirus transmission

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Thursday the first person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the U.S., CNBC reports.

The state of play: The disease has already killed at least 171 people in China and infected over 8,000. However, CDC Director Robert Redfield told reporters that the agency's "assessment remains that the immediate risk to the American public is low."

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020