George Cheeks to replace CBS chief Joe Ianniello at ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS announced Friday that George Cheeks, a longtime executive at NBCUniversal, was appointed president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, succeeding Joe Ianniello, CBS' current chairman and CEO.

The big picture: Ianniello is reportedly being sought to lead a bid for Univision Communications, per the Wall Street Journal. In a memo to staff obtained by Axios, Ianniello says Friday is his last day with the company after 22 years.