CBO: Federal government's debt on track to exceed size of U.S. economy

President Biden. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government's total debt is expected to exceed the size of the U.S. economy this year, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said Thursday.

Why it matters: The projection doesn't include President Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package and could reignite pushback from Republicans who'd prefer a smaller bill.

By the numbers: The CBO projects the federal budget deficit will hit $2.3 trillion in 2021, and the country's debt will reach 102% of the GDP, a slight increase from last year.

  • Yes, but: This year's annual federal deficit — the gap between government spending and collected tax revenue — is expected to be nearly $900 billion less than 2020's, according to the nonpartisan agency.

What they're saying: "At 10.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), the [federal budget] deficit in 2021 would be the second largest since 1945, exceeded only by the 14.9 percent shortfall recorded last year," the CBO said in its report.

  • "Those deficits, which were already projected to be large by historical standards before the onset of the 2020–2021 coronavirus pandemic, have widened significantly as a result of the economic disruption caused by the pandemic and the enactment of legislation in response."

What to watch: Without additional spending or tax cuts, the federal debt is expected to increase to 107% of GDP by 2031 — an all-time high in American history, per the CBO.

Go deeper

Alayna TreeneUrsula Perano
Updated 6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: Impeachment managers dissect Trump's rhetoric before riot

House impeachment managers are wrapping up their case against Donald Trump on Thursday by driving home the evidence they believe shows the former president committed the impeachable offense of "incitement of insurrection."

The latest: The Senate returned from a short break around 2:45 p.m. House manager Joaquin Castro focused on long-term security concerns that have stemmed from Jan. 6, including the perceived vulnerability of the U.S. government and adversaries like Russia and China exploiting the attack on American democracy for propaganda.

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
56 mins ago - Science

What pregnant people face during COVID-19

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New and expecting mothers are navigating a morass of science and medicine as they try to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 to themselves and their babies.

Why it matters: Pregnancy can be hard during normal times, but there's an extra layer of uncertainty during the pandemic as COVID-19 presents unique risks to pregnant people.

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - World

China bans BBC World News after U.K. pulls license for state-run CGTN

The BBC logo seen on a broadcaster's umbrella on Feb. 13. Photo: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Chinese regulators banned BBC World News on Thursday, accusing the British broadcaster of a "slew of falsified reporting" on Beijing's coronavirus response and oppression of ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, according to Chinese state media.

Why it matters: The move was widely seen as retaliation against the U.K. after Britain's own broadcasting regulator withdrew the operating license for China Global Television Network, citing its control by the Chinese Communist Party.

