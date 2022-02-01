Cawthorn sues N.C. elections board over reelection challenge

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). Photo: Dylan Hollingsworth/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) sued members of the North Carolina State Board of Elections Monday, saying it does not have the authority to prevent him from running for re-election.
Driving the news: North Carolina voters in January petitioned the NCSBE to disqualify Cawthorn from running because of his involvement in the rally which preceded the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
- That challenge argues Cawthorn's speech at the rally, which questioned the result of the presidential election, bars him from running for office under the 14th Amendment, which bars people from holding office if they've "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."
Details: Cawthorn in his lawsuit does not address the voters' specific allegations, but denies participating in an insurrection and says running for office is a "quintessential First Amendment activity and afforded great protection," and that the voters' challenge is "unconstitutional."
- The lawsuit also argues that state law allowing for challenges to be brought against candidates is unconstitutional.
The NCSBE declined to comment, saying it doesn't comment on ongoing litigation.
The big picture: Cawthorn has repeatedly supported conspiracy theories about who was responsible for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
- In a recent interview with the Daily Caller, the North Carolina congressman alleged that "some federal groups" were involved in the attack: "There are a lot of situations where we heard that the FBI and other agencies had prior knowledge that some of these things were going to be happening."
- There is no evidence that proves that the federal government initiated the riot.
Editor's note: This story was updated to add that the NCSBE declined to comment.