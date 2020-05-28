Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws from consideration as Biden running mate

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced on Thursday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration as Joe Biden's running mate, AP reports.

Why it matters: Masto, one of a dozen or so women under consideration for Biden's VP pick, was the first Latina woman elected to the Senate in 2016. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) had advocated on her behalf as a potential Biden running mate.

What she's saying:

I support Joe Biden 100% and will work tirelessly to help him get elected this November. It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet.