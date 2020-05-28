1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Catherine Cortez Masto withdraws from consideration as Biden running mate

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) announced on Thursday that she is withdrawing her name from consideration as Joe Biden's running mate, AP reports.

Why it matters: Masto, one of a dozen or so women under consideration for Biden's VP pick, was the first Latina woman elected to the Senate in 2016. Former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid (D-Nev.) had advocated on her behalf as a potential Biden running mate.

What she's saying:

I support Joe Biden 100% and will work tirelessly to help him get elected this November. It is an honor to be considered as a potential running mate but I have decided to withdraw my name from consideration. Nevada’s economy is one of the hardest hit by the current crisis and I will continue to focus on getting Nevadans the support they need to get back on their feet.

Dave Lawler
32 mins ago - World

The eye of the COVID-19 storm shifts to Latin America

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic has moved from China to Europe to the United States and now to Latin America.

Why it matters: Up until now, the pandemic has struck hardest in relatively affluent countries. But it's now spreading fastest in countries where it will be even harder to track, treat and contain.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 5,768,908 — Total deaths: 358,490 — Total recoveries — 2,399, 247Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 1,717,756 — Total deaths: 101,562 — Total recoveries: 399,991 — Total tested: 15,646,041Map.
  3. Public health: The mystery of coronavirus superspreaders.
  4. Congress: Pelosi slams McConnell on stimulus delay — Sen. Tim Kaine and wife test positive for coronavirus antibodies.
  5. World: Twitter slapped a fact-check label on a pair of months-old tweets from a Chinese government spokesperson that falsely suggested that the coronavirus originated in the U.S.
  6. Education: Science fairs are going virtual, and some online elements may become permanent.
  7. Axios on HBO: Science fiction writers tell us how they see the coronavirus pandemic.
  8. 🏃‍♀️Sports: Boston Marathon canceled after initial postponement, asks runners to go virtual.
  9. What should I do? When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Axios
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Minnesota activates National Guard amid fallout from George Floyd death

A portrait of George Floyd hangs on a street light pole in Minneapolis. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

George Floyd, 46, moved to Minnesota to improve his life and become his "best self," but instead, he is dead because of Minneapolis police.

The latest: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated the state's National Guard in response to violent clashes over the past two days between police and protesters in the Twin Cities.

