Amazon opens first Whole Foods with cashierless technology

The first Whole Foods equipped with cashierless technology from Amazon opened today, allowing customers to avoid the register altogether.

Why it matters: The 21,500-sq.-ft. store demonstrates how much autonomous shopping has improved.

Amazon, the grocer's parent company, has been experimenting and expanding its “Just Walk Out” system since at least 2016.

Smaller versions of its cashierless stores, Amazon Go, are about 1,200- and 2,300-sq.ft. in size, and the company opened a 25,000-sq.-ft version last year under its Amazon Fresh brand.

Details: The new Whole Foods in Washington D.C. uses cameras, sensors and software similar to self-driving cars to track people and products throughout the store.

Shoppers who want to skip going through a checkout process of any kind can scan a QR code from their Amazon or Whole Foods app, their palm, or an Amazon-linked credit or debit card when they walk in, before they start putting groceries into their baskets.

Shoppers can still use self-checkout lanes, where cash, gift cards and supplemental nutrition program benefits are accepted.

Amazon says "a comparable number" of workers as existing stores are staffed at the new location.

The big picture: Amazon is selling this technology to other grocers as stores look for ways to cut costs, including labor.