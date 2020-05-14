Updated 1 hour ago - Health

CLEAR chief: Travel will be an "all-in-one touchless experience"

Industries need to adapt to be able to bring down the risk of viruses and pathogens while also rebuilding consumer confidence during the coronavirus pandemic, Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of biometric identity company CLEAR, said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

The big picture: Seidman-Becker said that many of these needs are the same that emerged following the 9/11 attacks: safety and ease. She said biometric technology and linked information could be used to increase consumer confidence as stadiums and workplaces reopen.

What Seidman-Becker is saying: "I think what you are going to see, not only in travel which was deeply impacted by 9/11, but across so many industries that are having the same structural problems, bringing back both their employees and their customers...is the need for this multilayered approach using innovation and technology like biometrics."

  • CLEAR is developing an app that could link to lab results the way biometrics are now linked to boarding passes. It will use facial recognition software as well.
  • Passengers will be able to have an "all-in-one touchless experience."
  • "I also think what consumers want, and what we saw after 9/11 as anxiety rises, you want...predictability and control over your experience, and so we are launching a home-to-gate app for travel which connects traffic information."

Employers emerging from lockdown are looking to new COVID-19 screening tools to help workers get back on the job.

Why it matters: Neither employees nor customers are likely to return to businesses if they fear infection, so there needs to be some way to separate the sick from the well. But many new screening services are untested, and could open the door to intrusive health surveillance.

The novel coronavirus has killed over 300,000 people around the world, Johns Hopkins data showed on Thursday afternoon.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and more than 1.5 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (almost 1.4 million from 9.9 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

On Thursday May 14, Axios' Mike Allen and Jim VandeHei will host a live, virtual event on reopening the economy and the future of workplace safety featuring conversations with RXR Realty CEO Scott Rechler and Caryn Seidman-Becker, CEO of biometric identity company CLEAR.

