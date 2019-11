Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) will become the first woman to chair the House Oversight Committee, after defeating Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) in a caucus-wide vote, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Maloney has been acting as the committee's chair since the Oct. 17 death of Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) Leading the Oversight Committee will thrust Maloney into the center of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The Oversight Committee is one of the congressional panels leading the probe.