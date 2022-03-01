Cargo ship carrying luxury cars sinks after massive fire

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A cargo ship carrying luxury cars that caught fire in February sunk in the Atlantic Ocean Tuesday despite efforts save it, according to the ship operator.

Why it matters: The risk assessment company Russell Group estimated last week that the fire to the ship could cost Volkswagen, Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini at least $155 million in losses.

The big picture: MOL Ship Management, a unit of Mitsui OSK Lines, said the ship, which was destined for Rhode Island before it caught fire, suffered "a list to starboard" in bad weather and sunk around 220 nautical miles off the coast of Portugal’s Azores Islands Tuesday morning.